Snyder officially backs Calley in Michigan governor's race

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017 file photo, Gov. Rick Snyder, left, listens as Lt. Gov. Brian Calley talks about the fiscal year 2018 and 2019 budget in Lansing, Mich. Snyder on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, officially endorsed his long-time lieutenant, Calley, in the governor's race, an expected move but one that will enable the governor to play a more active role raising money for Calley and publicly touting their economic record. Lansing State Journal via AP, File Julia Nagy