Snyder officially backs Calley in Michigan governor's race

Term-limited Gov. Rick Snyder on Wednesday officially endorsed his long-time lieutenant, Republican Brian Calley, in the governor's race — an expected move but one that will enable the governor to play a more active role raising money for Calley and publicly touting their economic record.
Calley has been lieutenant governor since 2011. He hosted Snyder at an afternoon campaign event at a construction company in vote-rich Oakland County in suburban Detroit, where they fared well in the 2010 and 2014 elections. He is among four main GOP gubernatorial candidates, including early front-runner state Attorney General Bill Schuette.
Snyder said he is proud of his governorship and his partnership with Calley, and the election is "an opportunity to pass that baton on to leadership that can take it to an even higher level, to build on the foundation that ... has been built and do even better. We have the best leader possible to do that standing next to me."
While the second-term governor's approval ratings remain low in the wake of the Flint water crisis, those numbers are "inconsequential" at this stage because other candidates will tie Calley to Snyder regardless of the endorsement, said pollster Ed Sarpolus of Target-Insyght in Lansing.
"There's a lot of people who like Snyder and his policies in the business community and what he's achieved," he said. "The bottom line is Calley needs support in raising funds and open doors for Calley. That's what Snyder does."
The race is heating up 4½ months before August's GOP primary. Calley — who said he wants to continue the governor's approach to "civility" in politics — began airing TV ads last week and Schuette unveiled a plan to improve reading scores.
"My campaign will be about the future," Calley told The Associated Press in a joint interview with Snyder, saying he wants to build on the creation of 540,000 private-sector jobs, a low unemployment rate and personal income growth. "That's what I bring to the table .... whether we're talking about the Republican side of the ticket or the Democrats — a positive, civil tone and a relentless focus on the future. I believe that is a distinction."
He said busy voters are starting to pay more attention to the race, and as he kicks his campaign into a higher gear, "it was important for me to start with what I consider to be the most important support (Snyder) to bring to the table."
In response to Snyder's endorsement of Calley, Schuette noted that he had secured the backing of President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and others.
"No other campaign is entering the second quarter of 2018 in a stronger position for the hard work ahead," Schuette spokesman John Sellek said.
Michigan voters historically have not promoted lieutenant governors to the governorship. The last time a sitting lieutenant governor ran for governor and won was 1960. Michigan also tends to flip between Republican and Democratic governors, which Calley contended in many cases has been due to economic downturns.
"Our economy is not down now. We are growing," Calley said. "And as we refine our education system to connect even more people to the opportunities, we'll grow even more."
Michigan Democratic Party spokesman Sam Newton said Snyder's support for Calley shows a "civil war" is intensifying between the Snyder and Trump wings of the GOP, and whoever wins the nomination will be "weighed down by Snyder's failed records on roads, schools and clean water."
Also seeking the Republican nomination are conservative state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines, a self-funded candidate. Democratic candidates include former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer, self-funding businessman Shri Thanedar, ex-Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed and retired business executive Bill Cobbs.
