Dept. of Justice denies release of report on Spokane police

The U.S. Department of Justice has refused to release its report on the Spokane Police Department's reforms after a public records request and appeal by The Spokesman-Review.
The newspaper reported Tuesday that the report details how well Spokane police implemented 42 recommendations from the Justice Department's collaborative reform process, a voluntary review the department undertook starting in 2012. The reform was focused on evaluating policies related to use of force.
The Justice Department denied the newspaper's information request on Dec. 1, citing an exemption in the federal Freedom of Information Act. The newspaper appealed the decision, which was denied Monday under the same section of the law.
In its denial, the office wrote, "it is reasonably foreseeable that disclosure of this information would harm the interests protected by this provision."
