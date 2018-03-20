National Politics

State House to vote on raising age for gun purchases

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 01:22 AM

DOVER, Del.

Teenagers can vote and drive in Delaware, but they may have to wait a few more years before being able to buy a rifle to plink away at a target or go squirrel hunting.

House lawmakers were set to vote Tuesday on a bill raising the age for a person to buy a rifle from 18 to 21.

Although the legislation would prohibit most young adults from buying a rifle, it exempts active members of the military, law enforcement officers, and people with permits to carry concealed weapons.

The bill also would not apply to shotguns or muzzleloading rifles.

Under the proposal, which was released from a House committee last week, a parent would also still be allowed to buy any type of firearm for a child of any age.

