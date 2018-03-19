Florida governor approves slavery memorial for Capitol

A memorial recognizing the cruelty and inhumanity of slavery will soon be placed on the Florida Capitol grounds.
Gov. Rick Scott signed the bill (HB 67) on Monday to create the memorial.
Sen. Darryl Rouson, a sponsor of the legislation, has said the creation of the memorial will allow the state to tell its "joint history that we overcame, that we will never forget and that we must not repeat."
Rouson said it was important for Floridians to recognize that slaves worked around the state.
A similar bill was proposed last year, but it died when it was blocked by a Republican senator who is a descendent of a Confederate soldier.
