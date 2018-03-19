Investigation clears officers in fatal Stutsman Co. shooting

An investigation has cleared three law officers involved in a fatal shooting after a chase in south-central North Dakota last month.
Stutsman County State's Attorney Fritz Fremgen says no charges will be filed against Jamestown Police Officer Logan Hord and Stutsman County sheriff's Deputies Daniel White and Casey Yunck.
The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation, which found that the officers were justified in using deadly force.
Twenty-seven-year-old Michael Schieffer (SHY'-fur) led officers on a chase that ended north of Medina on Feb. 21. Schieffer shot at officers during the chase. Authorities say after his vehicle became stuck, he tried to run away and fired shots again. Officers fired back, fatally wounding him. No officers were hurt.
KQDJ reports the officers have returned to duty.
