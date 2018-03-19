Romney seeks Marriott post he can't hold as a US Senator

Mitt Romney is running for re-election to Marriott International's board of directors, a role that U.S. Senate rules bar him from holding if he wins election to a Utah Senate seat this November.
The hotel chain's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday show Romney is one of 14 board members running for re-election to the board this year.
U.S. Senate ethics rules bar members from serving as an officer or board member of any publicly-held company.
Romney has served on the board off and on since 1993, having twice left to campaign for Massachusetts governor and for the U.S. presidency.
Romney's spokeswoman MJ Henshaw said Monday that Romney would comply with U.S. Senate rules and resign from the Marriott board if elected in November.
The filings were first reported by Bloomberg Friday.
