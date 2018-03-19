Omaha mayor endorses GOP Nebraska secretary of state hopeful

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is endorsing Bob Evnen for Nebraska Secretary of State.
Evnen's campaign announced the support Monday from Stothert, a fellow Republican. Evnen is running against Democratic candidate Spencer Danner and Republican Debra Perrell.
Evnen, of Lincoln, served on the State Board of Education for eight years. He is a member of the Nebraska Republican Party Executive Committee and has also served as legal counsel for the party.
The GOP primary election will be held in May and the general election takes place in November.
Evnen is looking to replace current Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale, a Republican who is not seeking re-election.
