National Politics

Bill to ban 'conversation therapy' moves forward

The Associated Press

March 18, 2018 01:51 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine would ban painful, coercive or shame-inducing efforts to discourage same-sex attraction under a Democrat's bill.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Rep. Ryan Fecteau's bill faces votes in the House and Senate within the next month.

Supporters of so-called "conversation therapy" say the bill could hurt parental rights and jeopardize the work of faith-based counselors. Two lawmakers have offered a milder version of the bill that would ban physical methods like electroshock therapy while leaving open room for verbal abuse.

Fecteau's bill would allow faith-based counselors to try to help clients understand their sexual orientation. His bill received support this month from the Legislature's Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development Committee.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At least nine other states have similar bans. About 19 states are considering conversation therapy legislation in 2018.

  Comments  