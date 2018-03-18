Bill to ban 'conversation therapy' moves forward

Maine would ban painful, coercive or shame-inducing efforts to discourage same-sex attraction under a Democrat's bill.
The Portland Press Herald reports that Rep. Ryan Fecteau's bill faces votes in the House and Senate within the next month.
Supporters of so-called "conversation therapy" say the bill could hurt parental rights and jeopardize the work of faith-based counselors. Two lawmakers have offered a milder version of the bill that would ban physical methods like electroshock therapy while leaving open room for verbal abuse.
Fecteau's bill would allow faith-based counselors to try to help clients understand their sexual orientation. His bill received support this month from the Legislature's Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development Committee.
Never miss a local story.
At least nine other states have similar bans. About 19 states are considering conversation therapy legislation in 2018.
Comments