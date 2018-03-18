National Politics

Pair of Arizona county courts try new small claims program

The Associated Press

March 18, 2018 01:32 PM

MARICOPA, Ariz.

Justice courts in two Arizona counties are conducting pilot programs aimed at making the legal process quicker and simpler in civil disputes involving clams no larger than $3,500.

The Maricopa Monitor reports the one-year pilot programs being conducted in Maricopa and Pinal counties have streamlined processes with accelerated time frames.

Lyle Riggs, a Pinal County justice of the peace for the Maricopa area says the pilot programs are "supposed to be a quick and easy way for two people who have a dispute to come to court and get their issue resolved."

