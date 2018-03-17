National Politics

Former senator's Wyoming ranch purchased for national forest

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 02:25 PM

JACKSON, Wyo.

The Bridger-Teton National Forest has acquired a 990-acre ranch that had been the largest remaining private inholding along the Upper Gros Ventre River valley.

The $3 million purchase of the property once owned by former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl of Wisconsin was recently announced by the U.S. Forest Service and The Trust For Public Lands.

Kohl, a wealthy businessman who served in the senate from 1989 to 2013, donated the ranch to the land trust in 2014.

Bridger-Teton Forest Supervisor Tricia O'Connor said the purchase will protect backcountry areas from future development and allow for their use by the general public.

It includes more than 2.5 miles of frontage along the Gros Ventre River and six tributaries.

