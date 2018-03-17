Trapped Oregon judge damages courtroom trying to break out

A western Oregon county judge inadvertently locked inside her courtroom caused an estimated $3,000 in damage trying to break out.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports in a story on Friday that Clackamas County Judge Susie Norby became trapped in her courtroom late on a Sunday earlier this month.
The marble above one of the exterior doors became loose after she used a wooden bench as a battering ram before a deputy let her out.
Norby says she's deeply saddened to have caused harm to a beautiful and historic building that she cherishes and is grateful to work in. She offered to pay for the damage.
Never miss a local story.
But Clackamas County spokesman Tim Heider says the county will pay for repairs with money in its general fund.
Comments