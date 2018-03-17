Officials consider future of Arizona State Fairgrounds

State officials, architects and neighbors of the Arizona State Fairgrounds say major changes are needed for the crumbling state-owned site to remain viable.
The Arizona Republic reports state officials have floated ideas to move the fairgrounds from its current midtown Phoenix site while preservation advocates say the property and its historic Depression-era buildings should stay.
The governor's office, fair board and state historic preservation office invited residents to participate in a four-day planning session last weekend to generate ideas for the future of the fairgrounds, which have been in existence for more than a century.
The state expects to release a final report this summer.
Never miss a local story.
The Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board has estimated that the site requires more than $16 million in repairs.
Comments