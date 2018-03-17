Memphis to commit $6 million to fund pre-kindergarten

The city of Memphis is committing $6 million to an expansion of pre-kindergarten.
Mayor Jim Strickland announced the plan for the recurring funds in a Saturday morning announcement. The Commercial Appeal reports his plan will go before the city council on Tuesday
The city will divert $1.2 million in revenue, the equivalent of 1 cent, from its current tax rate. The rest of the money will be phased in from other expiring financial incentives for a total of $6 million by 2022. No taxes will increase to support the plan.
The city's plan would chip away at a significant chunk of the $16 million needed to fully fund needs-based pre-k in Shelby County.
