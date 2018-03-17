National Politics

No bump stocks turned in to Denver police after ban

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 12:04 PM

DENVER

No bump stocks have been turned over to Denver authorities after the city banned the accessories used in last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.

Denver Police police last month invited city residents to turn in any bump stocks in their possession but Denverite reports that none have been handed over.

The ban on bump stocks approved by the city council in January was considered largely symbolic. Denver had previously banned the types of semi-automatic rifles that can be modified with bump stocks.

The council also made it illegal in most situations to possess magazines that hold more than 15 rounds of ammunition.

