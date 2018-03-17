New Hampshire remembers pivotal primaries of 1968

Fifty years later, the 1968 New Hampshire presidential primaries are being remembered as pivotal for reasons both political and personal.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner led a panel discussion Monday bringing together former lawmakers and activists who got their start in politics campaigning for Republican Richard Nixon, Democratic president Lyndon Johnson and Democratic Sen. Eugene McCarthy.
McCarthy's surprise second-place finish helped push a sitting president out of the race.
State Rep. Chuck Grassie, a Democrat from Rochester, described campaigning for McCarthy as a 15-year-old high school student with others who were dubbed "the ballot children" that year.
Never miss a local story.
Gardner called the 1968 primaries a turning point because the nation realized that "the little guy" could change the course of history.
Comments