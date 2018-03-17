Smoke from a wildfire, named the Carson Midway wildfire, billows behind homes in Hanover, Colo., Friday March 16, 2018.
Smoke from a wildfire, named the Carson Midway wildfire, billows behind homes in Hanover, Colo., Friday March 16, 2018. The Gazette via AP Dougal Brownlie
Wildfire spreads from Colorado Army post, destroys buildings

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 11:15 AM

FORT CARSON, Colo.

Authorities in southern Colorado have begun assessing damage from a wildfire that started on a U.S. Army installation, jumped the post boundary and destroyed an unknown number of structures.

El Paso County sheriff's office spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said Saturday that property owners in the area were being asked not to return home until further notice.

At least 250 houses were evacuated after the fire broke out at Fort Carson outside Colorado Springs as infantry and helicopter units trained for an upcoming deployment.

An elementary school in the nearby town of Fountain was evacuated as a precaution.

The combined fires had burned about 3 square miles (8 square kilometers) by Friday night.

