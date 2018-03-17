Sioux Falls exotic pet ordinance to be revisited

Sioux Falls animal control officials are working to update the city's exotic pet ordinance, saying the rule is broad and needs clarification.
The Argus Leader reports that reptile owners grew concerned earlier this month after Animal Control visited a Sioux Falls family to notify them their snakes weren't allowed in city limits.
The current ordinance says it's unlawful to own an animal that isn't native to the United States. It also limits pets per household to four, with exceptions for fish and fowl, but not small reptiles, hamsters, turtles or other small, caged animals.
Animal Control is working with the city attorney's office to update the exotic pet ordinance. Officials plan to meet with several stakeholders and experts over the next few weeks.
City councilors say the issue is worth a look.
