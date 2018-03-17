Police: Man shot, killed trying to get into patrol vehicle

Authorities in western Washington say a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a 28-year-old Spanaway man attempting to get into the deputy's patrol car.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the shooting took place not long after a woman called at about 9:30 p.m. Friday to report her friend was having a mental breakdown in the middle of the road in an area called Elk Plain.
The caller reported that her friend had a knife and was trying to get into other people's vehicles.
The sheriff's department says a deputy arrived and the man refused commands and tried to get into the deputy's vehicle, and the deputy opened fire.
Never miss a local story.
The man died at the scene. His name hasn't been released.
Comments