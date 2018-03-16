Zinke to give keynote address at elk foundation convention

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is scheduled to give a keynote address Friday at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation's annual convention.
A spokeswoman for the foundation, Lisa Bishop, says Zinke will join attendees for dinner and give a 20-minute talk.
The event being held at a hotel on the Gila River Indian reservation near Phoenix is closed to the public.
Zinke will head to southern Arizona over the weekend to visit a wildlife refuge and national monument along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The National Mining Association says Zinke will meet with the group Monday in the Phoenix area.
He'll later hear from tribal leaders in Scottsdale and separately hold a press briefing on the impact of opioids in American Indian communities.
