Aide used prosecutor's campaign funds for gambling habit

A longtime aide to the top prosecutor in Nevada's most populous county has admitted that she stole nearly $42,000 from her boss's campaign to cover a gambling habit.
Audrie Locke is the community liaison and spokeswoman for Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. She admitted in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she wrote checks to herself from his campaign's checkbook in 2014.
The newspaper on Thursday reported she was allowed to pay back the money and was never charged.
Locke was a paid staffer on Wolfson's 2014 campaign. She was also earning about $80,000 a year in her job at Wolfson's office.
Wolfson has defended his decision to not prosecute Locke. He says he used his "discretion" as the victim in declining to pursue charges.
