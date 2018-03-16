Arming teachers not priority in school safety discussion

Utah school board members began contemplating ways to fortify schools and keep students safe during a discussion that centered around closely screening who comes into schools while adding social workers and psychologists to help students with mental health issues.
Arming teachers hardly came up during the two-hour discussion Friday.
Board member Terryl Warner was the only one who brought up the issue, saying parents and educators don't want teachers to be required to carry guns. Warner serves on a newly formed school safety commission created by state lawmakers.
Utah is among at least eight states that allow, or don't specifically prohibit, concealed weapons in K-12 schools.
Sydnee Dickson, state superintendent of public instruction, urged the board to prepare a detailed funding request list to have ready to present to legislators during the 2019 session.
