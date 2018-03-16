Utah governor signs law legalizing 'free-range parenting'

So-called free-range parenting will soon be the law of the land in Utah after Gov. Gary Herbert announced he signed a bill that formally legalizes the practice of letting kids do things on their own to foster self-sufficiency.
Herbert announced Friday he'd signed a measure specifying that it isn't neglectful to let kids do things alone like travel to school or stay in the car. The law takes effect in May.
Utah's law says a child must be mature enough to handle those things, but doesn't specify an age. The lawmaker who sponsored the bill says it's purposely open-ended so police and prosecutors can work on a case-by-case basis.
Lenore Skenazy, who coined the term free-range parent, said Utah's law is the country's first. The National Conference of State Legislatures had no records of similar legislation elsewhere.
