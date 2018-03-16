Attorney: Reopen Downeast Correctional Facility immediately

A lawyer for laid-off workers is demanding that Republican Gov. Paul LePage reopen the Downeast Correctional Facility immediately, but no action is expected before Monday.
Attorney David Webbert said he'll return to court if the administration doesn't comply with a court order that the governor didn't have authority to shutter the prison last month.
Justice Michaela Murphy ordered the facility be reopened but she left it up to the Department of Corrections to determine staffing and the number of inmates.
A letter from Webbert's law firm said the administration quickly closed the prison, so it should be able to reopen the prison just as quickly.
Never miss a local story.
LePage spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz said the governor intends to discuss the situation with Corrections Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick and attorneys on Monday.
Comments