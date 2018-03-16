National Politics

Pawlenty: 'Warming up engine' for possible run for governor

The Associated Press

March 16, 2018 02:45 PM

EDINA, Minn.

Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty says he'll have an announcement soon on whether he'll make a run for his old office.

After speaking Friday at a Chamber of Commerce event in Edina, Pawlenty declined to say whether he's definitely in. He called it "an answer for another day."

Pawlenty says an upcoming fundraising stop in Florida is just "warming up the engine" for a possible run.

Democratic groups including Alliance for a Better Minnesota and the Democratic Governors Association are already treating Pawlenty as the Republican front-runner, with attack ads and frequent critiques. Even some declared GOP candidates are already treating him as a rival.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Friday was Pawlenty's final day as a Washington banking lobbyist.

  Comments  