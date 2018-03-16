Lawmakers to investigate Montana's confidential settlements

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2016 file photo, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, left, and the governor's budget director, Dan Villa, outline Bullock's proposed budget for July 2017 through June 2019 in Helena, Mont. Republican legislative leaders created a panel Friday, March 16, 2018, to investigate the legitimacy of millions of dollars paid to state employees in confidential settlements since Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock took office. House Speaker Austin Knudsen and Senate President Scott Sales cited a December memo by the Legislative Audit Division that found Montana had paid nearly $3 million between 2013 and 2017 from two government accounts designated for settlements. Matt Volz, File AP Photo