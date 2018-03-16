The Latest: Police: Officer fatally shoots man attacking him

The Latest on a Casa Grande shooting involving police (all times local):
11 a.m.
Casa Grande police say an officer fatally shot a man who allegedly assaulted the officer and that the officer shot the man only after trying unsuccessfully to use a stun gun to defend himself as he was being struck repeatedly.
Police say 27-year-old Casa Grande resident Cameron Hall confronted the officer at a home Thursday night when the officer arrived in response to a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance.
The Police Department says the officer didn't suffer any serious injuries and he was placed on standard administrative leave. The officer's identity wasn't released.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety will investigate the incident.
---
8:55 a.m.
Casa Grande police say a male suspect was shot in an encounter with police in which no officers were injured.
Police did not immediately release any additional information on the incident and the condition of the suspect isn't known.
The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that the incident occurred at a subdivision near Interstate 10 in northeast Casa Grande.
Casa Grande is 41 miles (66 kilometers) south of Phoenix.
