Kaul rips Schimel on wells, opioids, arming teachers

Democratic attorney general hopeful Josh Kaul says incumbent Republican Brad Schimel is too soft on polluters and pharmaceutical drug companies and his suggestion that teachers carry guns is alarming.
Kaul laid out his priorities during an interview Friday with The Associated Press. He said Schimel's approach of striking deals with corporate polluters to clean up their operations removes any deterrent to pollution. He promised to assess fines.
He said the state needs to crack down on opioid traffickers and he would consider suing pharmaceutical companies for misrepresenting prescription opioids' addiction risk.
Kaul added that arming teachers presents dangers and he would fight for universal background checks and a bump stock ban.
Schimel campaign manager Matthew Dobler didn't immediately reply to an email.
