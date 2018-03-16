Ex-cop gets 18 months in prison for off-duty jobs scheme

A former New Jersey police officer who paid bribes to get off-duty work he didn't perform has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Michael O'Leary previously pleaded guilty last year to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and was facing up to five years in prison.
NJ.com reports U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez imposed the 18-month sentence Friday in Newark.
U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito says 35-year-old O'Leary was a Jersey City officer from 2013 to 2016 when he bribed another officer who was authorized to assign off-duty work in exchange for that officer approving phony work vouchers.
O'Leary was then paid for work he never did.
His attorney, John Lynch, says O'Leary served two tours in Iraq and is a "good guy" who made a mistake.
