Arkansas police chief out over false-report conviction

The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that a past false-report conviction disqualifies a police chief from holding the position under state law.
Thursday's decision came almost a year after Jacksonville Alderman Tara Smith filed a lawsuit challenging Police Chief Geoffrey Herweg's eligibility for the position.
Herweg pleaded guilty in 2002 to giving a false report to a police officer in Texas. He was convicted after crashing a car into a home, abandoning the vehicle and lying to police about it being stolen, according to court records. The conviction cost him his job at the Taylor Police Department in Texas, and he permanently surrendered his law enforcement credentials in the state, court records stated.
The Arkansas Supreme Court ruling cited a section in the state constitution that prevents someone from holding an office of public trust if convicted of an "infamous crime," including crimes of dishonesty.
"I think the question of whether or not he's eligible has been answered unequivocally," said Nate Steel, an attorney who filed the lawsuit on Smith's behalf.
Herweg was sworn in April 14, but was benched pending the trial's outcome.
Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher had repeatedly defended his decision to hire Herweg before his swearing in. Fletcher didn't respond to a request for comment Thursday.
