South Carolina sheriff's deputy shoots and wounds armed man

A South Carolina sheriff's deputy has shot and wounded a man who officers say fired a gun after they were called to a domestic dispute.
Aiken County Sheriff's Sgt. Stephen Shunn said officers called to a home near New Ellenton Thursday encountered 49-year-old Gary Patton carrying two rifles coming at them down the driveway.
Shunn said Patton refused to drop the guns and fired one of weapons. Deputy Richard Sullivan then shot the man. No officers were hurt.
Shunn says Patton was in stable condition at a local hospital.
Authorities say an 84-year-old woman called 911 to report a family disturbance and a man with guns before the shooting.
State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said both Patton and Sullivan are white.
