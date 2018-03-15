Interfaith leaders, youths to push for assault-rifle ban

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 14, 2018, file photo, Gen Schaack, dean of students at Wellsprings Friends School in Eugene, Ore., joins students from the alternative high school in front of nearby Churchill High School for a moment of silence in protest of gun violence. Religious leaders in Oregon intend to harness the youthful campaign for gun control to gather enough signatures to put a ban on assault rifles on the statewide ballot in November. The Register-Guard via AP, File Brian Davies