Arkansas governor signs pharmacy manager bill into law

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 01:05 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas' governor has signed into law a measure regulating pharmacy benefit managers that was prompted by complaints from pharmacists around the state about cuts in reimbursements earlier this year.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed into law the bill that requires pharmacy benefit managers — or PBMs — to be licensed by the state.

He signed the measure shortly after the Senate gave the bill final approval Thursday morning.

PBMs run prescription drug plans for employers, government agencies and insurers, among other clients. They use their large purchasing power to negotiate prices.

The proposal also bans PBM "gag clauses" that prevent pharmacists from discussing the total price of a drug or cheaper alternatives.

