Missouri House votes to up penalties within poverty program

The Missouri House passed a measure Thursday that would toughen rules for people who misspent benefit money within a poverty program.
The bill, passed by a 100-46 vote, affects the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, which provides regular cash payments to more than 11,000 families.
Spending benefit money on a prohibited item or business would result in a three-month ban the first time, a six-month ban the second and a loss of benefits for five years for a third infraction.
Currently, if someone spends benefit money on tobacco, alcohol or other prohibited items, or at businesses such as liquor stores or strip clubs, they must pay that money back but may remain in the program. Businesses can also be fined for improperly accepting that money.
"We're looking at an effort to give folks an opportunity to correct a series of bad habits," said Republican Rep. Hannah Kelly of Mountain Grove. Kelly amended the bill to include the increased penalties.
"The overall purpose is to make sure we have the funds we need for those in dire need," she said.
Benefit money can be accessed using an electronic benefit transfer card. There were almost 600,000 cards in Missouri as of December, and the bill would also bar people from using that card to withdraw money at ATMs. Legislative researchers estimated that enacting these changes would cost more than $1 million, although that amount would mostly be covered with federal funds.
During a House debate, opponents expressed concern that the proposal could hurt vulnerable families.
"Penalize people enough and they will just magically become not dependent?" asked Rep. Courtney Allen Curtis, D-Ferguson.
Some lawmakers said people could face stiff penalties for unwittingly violating a rule, such as by buying food at a liquor store if there wasn't a nearby grocery store. Another expressed concern that banning ATM withdrawals would prevent people from using benefit money at cash-only business, like laundromats.
The Department of Social Services did not respond to a request for comment regarding how often benefit money is misused.
The bill now heads to the Senate.
