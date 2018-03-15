Federal judge rules in favor of Tulsa in civil rights suit

A federal judge has rejected an exonerated woman's allegation that an Oklahoma city violated her civil rights when she was prosecuted for murder in connection with the 1994 stabbing death of her son.
The Tulsa World reports that Michelle Murphy was freed after serving 20 years in prison when new DNA evidence was discovered.
Murphy sued the city of Tulsa in 2015, alleging prosecutors, police and the city committed various wrongful acts during her prosecution.
But Chief U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell granted summary judgment in favor of the city on Tuesday after determining attorneys for Murphy failed to produce evidence that Tulsa had a policy or custom that led to the violation of her rights.
Never miss a local story.
Murphy's attorney says she plans to appeal to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Comments