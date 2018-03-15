Governor endorses Wexton in Democratic congressional primary

Virginia's governor has endorsed state Sen. Jennifer Wexton in the Democratic primary to unseat Republican Barbara Comstock in a closely watched congressional race.
Wexton represents parts of Loudoun and Fairfax counties in the General Assembly. She is one of eight announced Democratic candidates for Virginia's 10th congressional district.
The district stretches from wealthy precincts of McLean inside the Capital Beltway west to Winchester.
Democrats see the district as prime opportunity to pick up a House seat — Hillary Clinton carried the district in 2016. As a result, it has drawn several serious challengers. Four candidates, including Wexton, have already raised more than $600,000.
Gov. Ralph Northam cited his experience with Wexton in the state Senate as a factor in his endorsement.
