2 western NY towns get $900K-plus in state flood relief aid

State officials say two western New York towns along the Lake Ontario shoreline have received more than $900,000 to recover from last year's severe flooding.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the Monroe County towns of Greece and Parma are using the state funding to cover emergency costs and to rebuild damaged infrastructure. The Democrat says the funding is part of the $55 million the state is committing to lakeside communities hit by the flooding last spring and summer.
Greece has received around $575,000 for flood damage along a stretch of shoreline from Braddock Bay in the west to Round Pond, near the Rochester city line.
Parma, just west of Greece, has been awarded about $365,000 for flood recovery efforts, including the purchase of sand bags distributed to residents.
