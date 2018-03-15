National Politics

Drug conspiracy defendant denied release to halfway house

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 07:37 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

A federal judge has refused to release a man accused in an alleged drug conspiracy tied to an officer-involved shooting in North Dakota.

Thirty-two-year-old Juan Nunez faces federal charges allegedly linking him to drug trafficking with a California street gang. He was initially arrested on a charge of hindering law enforcement after a Bismarck police officer in January shot another man who allegedly tried to run the officer over with a vehicle.

Twenty-two-year-old Ulises Villalobos-Alvarado was shot in the arm and later turned himself in at a gas station in Brookings, South Dakota. He also is charged in the drug conspiracy.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Nunez sought to be placed in a halfway house pending his May trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Miller refused, citing the seriousness of the charges.

