Kansas Senate debates bill aimed at protecting campus speech

The Kansas Senate is debating a bill aimed at furthering free-speech protections for college students.
But some critics worry that the measure being discussed Wednesday could have unintended consequences. Senate approval would send the bill to the House.
The bill would prevent state universities from establishing "free-speech zones" and disinviting offensive guest speakers. It also would ensure that university speech codes do not limit student speech.
Republican Sen. Ty Masterson of Andover introduced the bill and said the goal is to prevent students or faculty on one side of the political spectrum from silencing those on the other.
Never miss a local story.
But the Kansas National Education Association opposes the bill. Lobbyist Mark Desetti has said passage would make it harder for universities to create a safe and inclusive learning environment.
Comments