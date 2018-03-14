Protesters rally at North Carolina senator's field office

About 50 protesters supported student walkouts by gathering at the field office of a North Carolina senator to decry his connection to the National Rifle Association.
The protesters braved chilly temperatures and gusty winds outside U.S. Sen. Richard Burr's office in Winston-Salem on Wednesday. Across the nation, young people walked out of classes to demand action on gun violence.
The NRA has spent nearly $7 million to support Burr's campaigns over his career, according to watchdog group The Center for Responsive Politics .
Protesters held signs saying "Books Not Bullets" and "Is 7 Million Dollars Worth 17 People's Lives?"
Some motorists honked their car horns in support. One driver told the group to protest opioids because guns don't kill, drugs do. One protester responded, "They both do.!"
