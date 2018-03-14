Idaho students join national walkout against gun violence

Students rally on the steps of the Idaho Statehouse to protest gun violence Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Hundreds of students flocked to the Idaho Capitol to participate in a national walkout to protest gun violence. Wednesday's walkouts came after a gunman killed 17 students last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Many students were stepping outside for 17 minutes, one minute for each person fatally shot at the Florida school. Kimberlee Kruesi AP Photo