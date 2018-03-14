Students rally on the steps of the Idaho Statehouse to protest gun violence Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Hundreds of students flocked to the Idaho Capitol to participate in a national walkout to protest gun violence. Wednesday's walkouts came after a gunman killed 17 students last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Many students were stepping outside for 17 minutes, one minute for each person fatally shot at the Florida school.
Idaho students join national walkout against gun violence

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 01:30 PM

BOISE, Idaho

Hundreds of students flocked to the Idaho Capitol to participate in a national walkout to protest gun violence.

Wednesday's walkouts came after a gunman killed 17 students last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Many students were stepping outside for 17 minutes, one minute for each person fatally shot at the Florida school.

Students in Boise held signs that read "my dress code is stricter and chanted our gun laws" and chanted "no peace, no justice" inside the Capitol's rotunda while lawmakers were voting on bills. The students' chants and roars could be heard on the House and Senate floors.

Both students and speakers said they want Congress to pass laws aimed at preventing mass shootings, including increased background checks for gun buyers.

