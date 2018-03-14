National Politics

Utah Senate president Niederhauser won't seek re-election

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 12:00 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah Senate President Wayne Niederhauser says he's not running for re-election this year.

He said in a statement Wednesday that he recently decided not to seek re-election because he thinks it's time for "a new face with fresh energy and ideas."

Niederhauser is a Republican from Sandy who has served in the Legislature since 2006. He's spent the past six years serving as the top Republican in the Senate.

He's also a real estate developer and accountant, describing himself in his statement Wednesdasy as a "bean counting budget wonk."

Niederhauser's announcement follows retirement announcements from about one-fifth of the state Legislature, including House Speaker Greg Hughes, who is expected to run for governor in 2020.

