Utah Senate president Niederhauser won't seek re-election

Utah Senate President Wayne Niederhauser says he's not running for re-election this year.
He said in a statement Wednesday that he recently decided not to seek re-election because he thinks it's time for "a new face with fresh energy and ideas."
Niederhauser is a Republican from Sandy who has served in the Legislature since 2006. He's spent the past six years serving as the top Republican in the Senate.
He's also a real estate developer and accountant, describing himself in his statement Wednesdasy as a "bean counting budget wonk."
Never miss a local story.
Niederhauser's announcement follows retirement announcements from about one-fifth of the state Legislature, including House Speaker Greg Hughes, who is expected to run for governor in 2020.
Comments