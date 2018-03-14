National Politics

New legislation increases early education safety

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 11:50 AM

BOSTON

Governor Charles Baker has filed legislation that would increase safety precautions for early education providers.

The bill would enhance the background record check procedures for the Department of Early Education and Care to comply with new federal regulations, which are tied to grant funding.

The nationwide regulations require a new background check on the National Sex Offender Registry in addition to current background checks.

In order to acquire federal grants for child care providers, the state must update its process by September.

