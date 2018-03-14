The Latest: Lincoln Hills closure bill in jeopardy

The Latest on Wisconsin Senate moves on juvenile justice, other issues (all times local):
12:15 p.m.
Supporters of a juvenile justice overhaul bill that the Wisconsin Assembly unanimously passed say it appears likely to die because of Senate changes.
A Senate committee voted to approve a scaled-back version of the bill Wednesday. The Assembly would have to return to pass that, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has insisted they will not return to do that.
Republican state Rep. Michael Schraa tells the Wisconsin State Journal that barring a "miracle" the bill is dead.
But Democratic Rep. Evan Goyke says Gov. Scott Walker needs to lobby Senate Republicans to approve the Assembly version of the bill. Goyke says, "We're not dead yet."
___
11:58 a.m.
Wisconsin Senate Republicans have broken with the state Assembly on a plan to overhaul the state's juvenile justice prison system.
A Senate committee voted 3-2 Wednesday to approve a scaled-back proposal that would still close the troubled Lincoln Hills prison by 2021 but that pulls back on a broader $80 million reorganization. Instead, a committee would be created to study what to do next.
That puts the entire bill in jeopardy.
The Assembly bill passed with unanimous support. Democrats say the Senate version destroys a bipartisan deal and means nothing may pass.
Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor says Republican senators have "blood on your hands" and have gutted the bill. Democratic Rep. Evan Goyke called on Gov. Scott Walker to lobby for the Assembly version of the bill, which Walker supported.
___
10:20 a.m.
Wisconsin Senate Republicans are moving ahead with a scaled-back juvenile justice overhaul plan that would close the troubled Lincoln Hills prison by 2021.
But it would delay taking action on revamping the entire juvenile justice prison system, instead creating a committee to study the best approach.
The Assembly version of the bill that passed unanimously would have placed the most dangerous inmates in state-run prisons and the rest in facilities operated by counties.
A Senate committee planned to approve the changes to the bill Wednesday. It would spend $15 million on expanding the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center in Madison to house at least 29 more juveniles. The original bill called for borrowing $80 million to help pay for new prisons across the state.
The committee created under the Senate plan would be required to report its recommendations by February.
___
9:39 a.m.
Wisconsin Senate Republicans are working on finalizing their school safety plan and proposal for closing the troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison.
Republicans were meeting privately Wednesday to discuss their plan for bolstering school safety. The discussion comes as hundreds of high school students are expected to converge on the Capitol for an afternoon rally to urge for more gun control in schools.
Gov. Scott Walker has also been working on a school safety plan that he's promised to unveil before Tuesday. That is the Senate's last planned day in session.
A Senate committee was also expected to approve a new version of a juvenile justice overhaul bill on Tuesday that would close the Lincoln Hills prison by 2021 and send inmates to prisons run either by the state or counties.
