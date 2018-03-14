National Politics

Former LaMoure police chief awaits sentencing for sex crimes

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 09:57 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

A former LaMoure police chief is awaiting sentencing on several child sex crimes in three southwestern North Dakota counties.

KXMB-TV reports 52-year-old James Watson entered an Alford plea Tuesday to multiple charges related to child sexual abuse in Hettinger and Stark counties. The plea is not an admission of guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction.

A jury in Golden Valley County last month convicted him of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The charges date back to 2011.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Watson faces life in prison without parole. A sentencing date has not been set.

  Comments  