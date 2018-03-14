Voters make selection to replace ex-Rep. Rick Quinn

An athletic trainer and fitness center owner is the Republican pick to replace a former South Carolina lawmaker who resigned amid a corruption probe.
Local media outlets report Lexington County voters on Tuesday picked Chris Wooten as the Republican nominee in South Carolina's House District 69. He defeated Lexington School District One board member Anne Marie Eckstrom Green in a runoff election.
So far, Wooten faces no opposition in the May 1 general election.
The seat became open in December when former majority leader Rick Quinn resigned and pleaded guilty to misconduct in office. Authorities said Quinn failed to report income from an entity that lobbies the Statehouse and that was represented by the consulting firm run by his father.
