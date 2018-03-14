Top 3 Democrats running for governor to meet in forum

The top three Democrats running for Illinois governor will meet for the final televised candidate forum before next week's primary.
Billionaire J.B. Pritzker, state Sen. Daniel Biss and businessman Chris Kennedy are scheduled to participate in Wednesday night's event with WTTW-TV.
The candidates have been ramping up their criticisms of each other as the March 20 primary nears.
Pritzker launched an ad criticizing Kennedy for saying Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner "should be applauded" for speaking truth to power. Kennedy accused Pritzker of running a desperate "smear campaign" while Biss says both Pritzker and Kennedy have put profits above taxpayers.
The Democratic nominee will face the winner of the GOP primary between Rauner and state Rep. Jeanne Ives.
Three other Democratic candidates who trail in polling weren't invited to Wednesday's forum.
