Illinois Supreme Court won't hear appeal to get on ballot

The Illinois State Supreme Court won't hear an appeal by Edwardsville's mayor for a place on the ballot in the 56th state Senate district.
Hal Patton last month successfully appealed to the high court to get his name on the ballot. However, this month an appellate court again removed it.
The Republican was tossed off the ballot in January for signing the re-election petitions of Democratic State Rep. Katie Stuart of Edwardsville. State law prohibits a person from running for the nomination of one party after signing the petition of another party's candidate.
State Board of Elections general counsel Ken Menzel said Tuesday the court denied Patton's request for another appeal, meaning he's off the ballot.
In a statement, Patton blamed his ballot woes on Democratic House Speaker Mike Madigan.
