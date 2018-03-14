National Politics

Delaware lawmakers propose marriage ban for those under 18

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press

March 14, 2018 01:46 AM

DOVER, Del.

State lawmakers have introduced legislation prohibiting anyone under 18 from getting married.

Under current law, a person under 18 in Delaware can marry with the consent of a parent or guardian, and with the consent of a Family Court judge.

The bill introduced Tuesday would ban marriage for anyone under 18, with no exceptions.

Rep. Kim Williams, a Newport-area Democrat and chief sponsor of the measure, says she thinks children under 18 are not mature enough to enter a binding contract such as marriage, even with parental consent.

