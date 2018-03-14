Man charged with threatening to shoot officer in standoff

Police in New Hampshire say a three-hour standoff with a man alleged to have threatened a police officer with a handgun has ended peacefully.
The 53-year-old Seabrook man surrendered Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal threatening and reckless conduct. The Portsmouth Herald reports police responded to the home originally around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a man threatening to harm himself.
Officer Daniel Henderson was allowed entry into the home, where he says the suspect threatened to shoot Henderson after threatening to shoot himself. The suspect then barricaded himself in the home for the next three hours.
Police say the man surrendered on his own after negotiations. He will be arraigned Wednesday in Rockingham.
