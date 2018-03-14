National Politics

New Mexico official promises straight-ticket vote option

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 01:17 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

Democratic New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says she still wants to restore straight-ticket voting in which a slate of major-party candidates can be chosen all at one time.

Toulouse Oliver on Tuesday said she hopes to allow straight-ticket voting in fall elections. The change would fulfill a campaign pledge.

Also known as straight-party voting, the option was removed beginning in 2012 elections by then-Secretary of State Dianna Duran.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says the number of states with straight-ticket voting dwindled to nine last year.

Democratic State Senate majority leader Peter Wirth says straight-ticket voting can greatly increase participation in down-ballot races. Many Republicans regard the practice as unfair to individual candidates in New Mexico, where registered Democrats far outnumber Republicans.

