New Mexico official promises straight-ticket vote option

Democratic New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says she still wants to restore straight-ticket voting in which a slate of major-party candidates can be chosen all at one time.
Toulouse Oliver on Tuesday said she hopes to allow straight-ticket voting in fall elections. The change would fulfill a campaign pledge.
Also known as straight-party voting, the option was removed beginning in 2012 elections by then-Secretary of State Dianna Duran.
The National Conference of State Legislatures says the number of states with straight-ticket voting dwindled to nine last year.
Democratic State Senate majority leader Peter Wirth says straight-ticket voting can greatly increase participation in down-ballot races. Many Republicans regard the practice as unfair to individual candidates in New Mexico, where registered Democrats far outnumber Republicans.
